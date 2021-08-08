Black Clover: Asta Voice Actor Reveals Reaction to Final Episode

✖

Asta's voice actor Gakuto Kajiwara revealed his reaction to watching Black Clover's final episode! The final episode of the anime for Yuki Tabata's original manga series aired earlier this Spring, and with it brought the anime's impressive 170 episode run to an end. Although it was confirmed we would be getting to see a feature-length movie in the future, this is the end of the TV series. It's a particularly emotional goodbye for the voice behind Asta, Gakuto Fujiwara, as it was one of his first major voice acting roles overall. A goodbye that Fujiwara opened up about during a panel for the series at Virtual Crunchyroll Expo 2021.

During the look back on Asta's journey in the series with Fujiwara and director Ayataka Tanemura, Fujiwara opened up about the complicated emotions he felt when watching the final episode of the series earlier this Spring. "I also really remember the night of the final episode's broadcast. The day that final episode aired, I actually got to watch at home in real time," Fujiwara began. "So I was just sitting in my place alone, since it was at night[,][and]watched the episode from start to finish."

"I was remembering what happened while we recorded that episode as I was watching it," Fujiwara continued. "So toward the end where we see a flashback of all the enemies he's fought against, as well as all the friends he's fought with as he's fighting ...Recording that part was just...How do I put this? Thinking about it from point of view, he's fought so many enemies, and he...surpassed them. And that's how he's got stronger and got to be the person he was."

As Fujiwara continued, he revealed how his personal journey lined up with Asta's, "I think how he felt really overlaps with how I feel, too. When I'm recording, I'm obviously speaking as, but some of my personal feelings are also floating around up here. We recorded 170 episodes, and my career began and grew as I worked on this series. So I really think that my own feelings linked with probably more than anyone else."

Finally, Fujiwara cemented how he felt through watching his long journey with Asta come to an end, "So I was thinking about that when I was watching the episode. Like, 'Wow, I really did spend so much time with this character,' and I ended up getting teary-eyed as I was watching. I was very moved as I watched the final episode." If you're missing the series too, you can still find new chapters of Yuki Tabata's original manga series with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library!

