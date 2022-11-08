Black Clover Cliffhanger Teases a Fated Reunion

Black Clover has reached a pivotal phase in Asta's final training arc of the series, and the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series is teasing that he will have a fated reunion much sooner than he would have wanted to! The final arc of Yuki Tabata's manga series has set a clear window that Asta needs to master a new power in a week's time before Lucius Zogratis kicks off his final Judgment Day war for the fate of humanity. But as fans know well enough about this series by now, things happen at a lot quicker pace than expected.

The last time Asta had seen Sister Lily, she turned down his confession that he had been building to basically his entire life. This was already tough enough for him to swallow, but soon enough she's caught within Lucius' dangerous power and was given a "purified" version of Beelzebub and was able to use its Spatial Magic abilities. This broke Asta's heart, and the newest chapter of the series has teased he'll be coming face to face with her soon enough.

What Happened in Black Clover Chapter 343?

Chapter 343 of Black Clover continues Asta's training with Ichika, and the two of them end up having a quite serious battle when they disagree over Captain Yami's past. It's here that Asta sees just how he stacks up with Ichika's use of Zetten, and discovers that he is nearly quite there in terms of making it work in just the way he wants to for the rematch with Lucius to come. But while he's supposed to be training, looks like he's already getting into his next fight.

The final moments of the chapter see the brainwashed Sister Lily Paladin appearing with two others (one who seems to be a brainwashed Gaja somehow) at the Land of the Sun. Likely ordered by Lucius to take it out of the equation ahead of the final war, now Asta needs to quickly master Zetten much faster than he hoped to. On top of that, he now has to face Sister Lily again while being sure not to harm her because she's still in there somewhere.

What do you think will come of this reunion between Asta and the brainwashed Sister Lily? Do you think he will be able to break through to her? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!