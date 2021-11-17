Black Clover: Asta’s Actor Is Already Practicing for the Anime’s Comeback

Black Clover may have had a rough start with fans years ago, but the shonen has long outgrown its rocky reputation. In fact, Asta and Yuna are considered by many to be some of the best heroes in Shonen Jump. While the anime is on an extended break, all eyes are on Asta in hopes the show will resume ASAP. And as it turns out, the actor behind Asta isn’t letting his performance rust in the meantime.

Gakuto Kajiwara informed fans as much during a recent interview with Crunchyroll. The actor, who is best known for voicing Asta, spoke with the site for Crunchyroll Expo. It was there Kajiwara said he’s already practicing for Black Clover‘s comeback whenever it might be.

“I’m going to continue to better my understanding of my acting ability and of my roles. I’m going to get stronger and better myself until the time comes when I get to play Asta again,” the voice actor shared.

“I’m applying everything I learned by playing Asta in my other roles, but I’m going to just use everything gained there to become even stronger when I play him again. I will do everything I can to continue to move the hearts of people around the world.”

As you can see, Kajiwara has no plans on letting Asta go anytime soon. He might be working on other projects while Black Clover is on its break, but nothing is going to stop him from revisiting the anime when the time comes. It’s no surprise to hear fans are loving this news, but Kajiwara may have quite the wait ahead of him.

At this time, there is no word on when Black Clover will make its TV return. The anime closed back in March after the show’s arcs butted against the manga. While creator Yuki Tabata inks more content, the show will remain off the air, and it could take years to come back. Luckily, the Black Clover team will help fill the gap with an original movie. There is no word on when the feature will go live, but fans are eager to get an update on the mysterious project.

What do you think about the star's take on Asta these days? Are you hyped for Black Clover to make its comeback?