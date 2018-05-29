‘Black Clover’ Just Took A Cue From ‘Dragon Ball’

Black Clover has been pushing through its latest arc, Blind Date, and fans are glued to their seats as the arc hits its climax. With Asta coming face to face with the leader of the Eye of the Midnight Sun, he needed a new skill

So the series took a cue from Dragon Ball and now has a world not only full of magic, but ki as well.

As Asta and the Black Bulls Captain Yami begin their fight with Licht, Asta is stunned that Yami is able to counter every bit of light magic throw at him. Not only does his dark magic make him strong, but since Yami hails from Japan he grew up learning to fight with martial arts rather than squarely focus on magic.

Much like Asta, Yami is trained in other skills than magic and therefore he passes on the secret to his being able to block Licht’s attacks. Yami reveals that he reads the ki of the world around him. A sixth sense that will help Asta, who can’t read the magical aura of someone.

Asta is adept at reading ki, and is already able to block the attack of a powerful enemy mage. It’s another way to strengthen Asta, who needs more ways to keep up with the increasingly powerful mages he finds himself against. The great thing about this new skill, however, is that it’s a result of Asta’s effort like the rest of his strength.

If Black Clover takes this cue from Dragon Ball, then perhaps it can evolve the way Asta fights as well. Since his power is in his physicality, outside of his anti-magic swords, perhaps he can develop more of a martial arts fighting style. It would also bring him closer to Yami in that way too.

If you are unfamiliar with Black Clover, the series debuted in Shonen Jump back in 2015 from creator Yuki Tabata. The since popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The story then follows the two young boys as they strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King.

Studio Pierrot‘s Black Clover adaptation premiered in Japan on October 3 and is currently slated for a hefty 51 episodes. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

The latest arc of the series, Blind Date, officially kicked off with Episode 28 of the anime series, and fans are excited to see the arc play out as this arc follows Asta as he gets involved in a major confrontation between the Eye of the Midnight Sun and the Clover Kingdom when a string of kidnappings occur in the kingdom.