✖

Black Clover just wrapped one of its most ambitious arcs to date, and the manga still has more to do before it finishes. In the last week, reports surfaced the series would take a hiatus before creator Yuki Tabata kicked off Black Clover's final arc, and fans have held their breath awaiting an update. And now, it seems those rumors have been confirmed by the creator himself.

The update came courtesy of Shonen Jump as the magazine just put out its latest issue in Japan. Viz Media went on to translate a letter included in the issue from Tabata, so you can read up on the artist's promise below:

"I personally wished to keep going without taking a break, but after discussing things with the editorial department, we decided that I should take a long break to give me more time to create the final arc. I apologize to those who look forward to reading the new chapters each week. But I plan to do my best to make Black Clover as good as it can be and give it a proper conclusion. So, I'd appreciate it if you could just wait a little longer."

READ MORE: Black Clover: Everything We Know About Its Hiatus, Final Arc | Black Clover Is Reportedly Ready For an Extended Hiatus

As you can see, Tabata isn't taking the break out on his own accord. The artist would be fine to keep on with his usual publication schedule, but the editors at Shonen Jump convinced Tabata to give himself a breather. After all, Black Clover just finished one of its most intensive arcs yet, and expectations for the manga's final act are high. Tabata could use some time to center himself before Asta's final journey begins, and he's going to get it.

According to the editorial team, this hiatus will last about three months if all goes to schedule. Black Clover will return to Shonen Jump by early August, and when it does, its final arc will get underway. So if you need to catch up with manga before then, well – you've got a handful of weeks to read up on everything!

What would you like to see from Black Clover's final arc? How are you liking Tabata's work so far? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.