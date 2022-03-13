Black Clover Hypes 7th Anniversary with New Trailer

Black Clover may not feel like it, but the series is one of Shueisha’s longest-running manga in print these days. One Piece may hold the title above everyone else, but artist Yuki Tabata has carried Asta’s banner for years now. In fact, the manga just celebrated a rather big milestone with fans, and now a promo has been released to hype the anniversary.

As you can see above, Black Clover posted a video for fans to binge in honor of the manga’s 7th anniversary. Tabata began publishing the fantasy series back in February 2015, after all. It has been seven years since fans were first introduced to Asta, and it would put things lightly to say the boy has grown since then.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After all, the story’s lead began as a magic-less orphan whose dream of becoming the Wizard King was mocked. The title seemed more likely to go to Yuno, his best friend and one of the kingdom’s prodigal mages. However, Asta has come leaps and bounds since he was first introduced. While Yuno has become stronger in his own right, Asta has discovered the true power of his anti-magic and his birthright to boot. So if you haven’t caught up with the manga, well – we suggest you start reading ASAP.

If you aren’t familiar with Black Clover, you can catch up on it with ease. You can find its official synopsis below for more details. And if you decide to check out the manga, you can find the whole series online through Viz Media or Manga Plus.

“In a world where magic is everything, Asta and Yuno are both found abandoned at a church on the same day. While Yuno is gifted with exceptional magical powers, Asta is the only one in this world without any. At the age of fifteen, both receive grimoires, magic books that amplify their holder’s magic. Asta’s is a rare Grimoire of Anti-Magic that negates and repels his opponent’s spells. Being opposite but good rivals, Yuno and Asta are ready for the hardest of challenges to achieve their common dream: to be the Wizard King. Giving up is never an option!”

What do you think of this special Black Clover promo? Can you believe the series has been around for this long already…? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.