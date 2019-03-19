‘Black Clover’ Goes to School in Cute New Poster

Black Clover is one of the most popular action manga and anime series, and a large part of that is due to the wide variety of characters with kooky personalities. It allows original series creator Yuki Tabata to play with the series on more than one occasion, and has resulted in some cute looks for the cast from time to time.

The latest example of this comes with the latest chapter of the series and sees Black Clover‘s extended cast take on a new school setting. This imagined take on the series would undoubtedly be as or even more popular than the current release of the series. Check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

big fan of #BlackClover’s color spread this week pic.twitter.com/jkRAtmItb8 — Nick Valdez (@Valdezology) March 18, 2019

Black Clover celebrates Chapter 198 of the series with a new color spread shifting to a hilarious new school setting. This modernizes the series, and imagines what many of these characters would be like if they were attending a high school. The members of the Black Bulls are still up to their own wacky hijinks with Magna and Luck racing to be first to school, Charmy admiring Yuno from afar, and Asta getting chastised by Yami as usual.

The color spread presents a pretty hilarious alternate universe, and it’s much needed because the manga is currently in the midst of its most intense arc to date. The world of Black Clover has been completely upended by an invasion of Elves, and the latest few chapters have kicked it into overdrive by introducing a demonic new enemy that may share a deeper connection with Asta than he realizes. It’s a breath of fresh air from all of its current intensity.

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub can be seen on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.