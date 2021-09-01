Black Clover Reportedly Undertaking a Surprise Hiatus

✖

Black Clover has been off the air for some months now, but the story is still thriving thanks to its manga. Yuki Tabata is still steering the series along each with a new chapter, but it seems that will not be the case this weekend. A new report has gone live, and it wants fans to know Black Clover is about to take a mini-hiatus this month.

The report comes from Twitter courtesy of noted fan-sites like WSJ_Manga. It was there fans learned Black Clover is eyeing a break this week, but it will be back very soon. If the report is right, Tabata is taking a break this week from publishing, but he will return to the schedule next week with Weekly Shonen Jump issue 41.

Black Clover is on a sudden break in this week's Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #40. Series will resume as scheduled next week in Issue #41 with a Color Page. — Shonen Jump News - Unofficial (@WSJ_manga) September 1, 2021

At this point, no official word has been given about the Black Clover hiatus. Tabata and his camp haven't commented on the break publicly.

While fans are no doubt bummed about the break, they are happy to hear Tabata is doing alright. A short break is overdue for the artist, and fans are happy to see the artist rest whenever need be. After all, artists are humans, and they need time to self-care just like everyone else.

This break comes during a hectic time in the manga, so fans are eager to see what Black Clover has in store next week. The manga has been focused on some big battles, and Noelle even made headlines when she made a discovery on the battlefield. The Black Bull has admitted her feelings for Asta to herself, but she is keeping the emotions suppressed for the time being.

If you are not caught up with the manga, well - this break will give you some time to do so. Black Clover can be read online through Viz Media's digital library. The anime is also available to stream on Hulu, Crunchyroll, Funimation, and more.

What do you make of this new report? Are you keeping up with Black Clover still...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.