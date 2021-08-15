Black Clover: Asta Voice Actor Reveals Most Memorable Moment From Working on the Anime

✖

The voice actor behind Asta revealed his most memorable moment from working over the anime's run! Black Clover wrapped up its three year and impressive 170 episode run earlier this year, and it was a pretty major event not only for fans but those who had worked on the series as well. This was especially true for the star behind Asta, Gakuto Kajiwara, as it was not only his first major leading role since pursuing voice acting but one of his first roles overall. With the anime coming to an end, Kajiwara took the time to look back on how far he and the show had come overall over its run.

Speaking about his time with the Black Clover anime during a special panel as part of Virtual Crunchyroll Expo, Kajiwara reflected on his work on the series overall. When asked about his most memorable moments during his time with the anime, Kajiwara revealed that what he remember the most fondly was the tons of support from not only those who had watched the series but the families of fans of the series as well.

(Photo: TV Tokyo)

"There were plenty of times where I was moved watching episodes of Black Clover," Kajiwara began. "I really liked [Shonen Jump] as a kid, and there were plenty of moments where I thought, 'Wow, I want to be that kind of a hero,' or how great some of the series were for being able to make people happy." Continuing further, Kajiwara revealed how this feeling as a child actually came full circle with his role as Asta in Black Clover's anime as he got words of support and encouragement from young fans.

"While I was working on Black Clover, I was lucky enough to get a lot of letters and words of support, but I got to hear about so many kids watching Black Clover," Kajiwara continued. "Like, 'My neighbor's son watches Black Clover,' or 'My grandkid loves Black Clover.' So the heroes that I looked up to and the stories that I loved as a kid...Kids right now were feeling that way with Black Clover, and that really means a lot to me because of how long I worked on the series. I'm very grateful for that. That was a really big deal for me."

What did you think of Kajiwara's time as Asta in Black Clover? What are some of your most memorable moments from the anime overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!