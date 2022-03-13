Black Clover Movie Updates Fans on Release Window

Black Clover might not be on television anymore, but the fantastical series still has supporters the world over. While creator Yuki Tabata continues his work on the manga, the anime team has shifted its focus to the big screen. It has been nearly a year since Black Clover made its plans for a movie public, and now, we know when the feature is set to debut.

The update comes from Black Clover itself as its official Twitter updated fans on the film. It was there netizens learned the team at Studio Pierrot is hard at work on the project, and it is expected to debut in 2023.

At this point, fans know little else about the movie, but v won’t drop the project any time soon. A release. In 2023 does mean netizens will go another year without any anime releases from the series, but they can always turn to the manga to satisfy their hunger. Right now, Viz Media and MangaPlus have access to Black Clover if you want to binge either series.

Want to know more about Black Clover? You can check out the anime’s official synopsis below for all the details:

“In a world where magic is everything, Asta and Yuno are both found abandoned at a church on the same day. While Yuno is gifted with exceptional magical powers, Asta is the only one in this world without any. At the age of fifteen, both receive grimoires, magic books that amplify their holder’s magic. Asta’s is a rare Grimoire of Anti-Magic that negates and repels his opponent’s spells. Being opposite but good rivals, Yuno and Asta are ready for the hardest of challenges to achieve their common dream: to be the Wizard King. Giving up is never an option!

What do you make of this latest Black Clover update? Will you be checking out its big movie debut in theaters…? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.