Black Clover Unveils New Opening and Ending Themes

Black Clover Opening 10. pic.twitter.com/TKvKTfcPBi — Weekly Shounen Jump (@WSJ_manga) January 7, 2020

Black Clover is back for the new year, and it has found a fun way to celebrate. Like so many series, the start of 2020 has rung in new theme songs, and Black Clover hopped right on the trend. Today, the show debuted a brand-new episode, and it contained two brand-new themes.

And if you were hoping to get good news on the anime, you are in luck. One of the themes for Black Clover hints at its future and all looks bright.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, the first theme is done in black and white. If you are an anime-only fan, you will want to watch the reel rather carefully. You can pick out some spoilers for the show’s current arc if you think through the opening, but the track is definitely worth listening to. The upbeat rock jam suits Black Clover, but fans are not sure how they feel about the theme’s minimalistic vibe.

Black Clover Ending 10. pic.twitter.com/DgAsIhIBYU — Weekly Shounen Jump (@WSJ_manga) January 7, 2020

The ending is very different from the opening, and it will give fans a chance to relax. It features a slow rock song with lilting vocals. If you are looking for a gentler song to add to your anime soundtrack, this Black Clover single checks all of the boxes.

For those curious about the spoilers lying in the opening, you can pick them out easily if you have read the manga. The opening introduces a few characters who appear in a later arc, so fans are hoping that means Black Clover will continue on as it has been.

So, what do you think about these new theme songs? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Yuki Tabata created Black Clover in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King.