New ‘Black Clover’ Special Joins Crunchyroll Catalog

Black Clover fans received a special surprise when they woke up today and found that the series had received a special new episode on Crunchyroll. Though fans had no idea where this special came from.

This special episode actually premiered during Shueisha’s Jump Anime Festa in Japan, and now fans will be able to join in on the fun with Crunchyroll.

The special episode, titled “The All Magic Knights Thanksgiving Festa,” aired on November 25 in Tokyo during Jump Anime Festa, and later throughout other regions of the country. The special is more of a comic relief, non-canon outing that fans are sure to appreciate as it shows the Magic Knight Captains in a much different light than in the series’ canon stories.

The Magic Knight Captains (along with Asta and Yuno) compete with one another in a quiz competition, and the winner at the end is surely a surprise that fans would not have seen coming. This special episode was one of many things screened during Jump Anime Festa, which included other special projects for Haikyu!!, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, Hinomaru Zumo, One Piece, Kimetsu no Yaiba, and The Promised Neverland among other series.

With as intense as Black Clover‘s second season is at the moment, this short break will be a welcome breather for many fans before the series resumes its usual run. Asta and the others are finding themselves in a tough situation in the Witch’s Forest as they are attacked on all sides from the Diamond Kingdom and the Eye of the Midnight Sun. If you’re interested in this special episode, it is currently available for Crunchyroll Premium subscribers and will be available for free viewing on December 8.

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King.

You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub can be seen on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.