‘Black Clover’ Debuts Noelle’s Strongest Attack Yet

One of Noelle’s biggest struggles throughout Black Clover has been her inability to control her attack magic, but in the latest episode of the series not only does she finally get a handle on it, but debuts her strongest attack spell yet.

As Vetto has holding Kahono hostage, Noelle unleashed a brand new spell, Water Creation Magic: Roar of the Sea Dragon to blow him away.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Since the beginning of the series, Noelle had felt held back by her lack of control in her attack magic. Though her defense magic works wonders, and she even broke past those limits to get into the Seabed Temple in the first place, it wasn’t until Kahono was in danger that she finally “killed” her limits as Captain Yami put it.

As Vetto of the Eye of the Midnight Sun quickly dispatched both Kiato and Kahono, and was about to deal a fatal blow, Noelle grew angry that someone was threatening her friends. Her magic continued to swell, and after declaring that her name was Noelle Silva (which Vetto notes is part of a wicked clan) she launches her new Roar of the Sea Dragon Spell.

This giant water dragon breaks through the Beast Armor Vetto has been able to use against everyone else, and launches him out of the Seabed Temple. Not only was this attack the first to hurt Vetto, it completely cut off his arm.

Though he was later able to regrow his arm with a strange new magic (after growing a third eye), Noelle’s new attack was enough to inspire Asta to get up once more as the fight between the three of them continues on to the next episode.

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King.

You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub can be seen on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.