Watch ‘Black Clover’s New Opening, Ending Here

Although Black Clover‘s third opening and ending sequences had their share of fans, with the new arc and new status quo, the series also needed a brand new opening and ending theme.

The fourth opening theme is “Guess who is back” by Kumi Kouda and can be seen in the video above, and the new ending theme is “Four” as performed by Faky and can be seen in the video below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

These two new themes mark the beginning of the Seabed Temple arc, in which the Black Bulls must travel to a mysterious temple in the middle of the ocean in order to capture a very important magical stone. This arc features bigger magical battles and powers than the series has featured yet. This is most noticeable in the quick flash for Asta at the beginning of the opening sequence.

Asta’s seen with a demonic sort-of power, and whether or not this is a trick of the opening theme or the implication of something more is still yet to be seen. There is evidence of Asta being linked to a demonic presence, however, as various battles with mages have implied that Asta’s anti-magic powers just aren’t normal in this world of magic. In fact the battle with Licht revealed that someone much stronger owned the anti-magic swords before Asta, so that could have something to do with it too.

If you are unfamiliar with Black Clover, the series debuted in Shonen Jump back in 2015 from creator Yuki Tabata. The since popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The story then follows the two young boys as they strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King.

Studio Pierrot‘s Black Clover adaptation premiered in Japan on October 3 and is currently slated for a hefty 51 episodes. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

The previous arc of the series, Blind Date, officially kicked off with Episode 28 of the anime series and just wrapped recently. Fans were excited to see the arc play out as this arc followed Asta as he gets involved in a major confrontation between the Eye of the Midnight Sun and the Clover Kingdom when a string of kidnappings occur in the kingdom.