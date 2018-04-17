‘Black Clover’ Shares Explosive BTS Animation Reels

Black Clover‘s latest episode has officially kicked off the next arc in the series, Blind Date, and has released a new opening and ending theme for the series to kick off the series’ next big story.

The opening theme sequence for the series is particularly impressive as it not only reveals many of the coming arc’s key players and fights, it’s also gorgeously animated. So gorgeous, in fact, fans should check out these slick behind-the-scenes animation reels the anime’s staff has shared on Twitter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The reel found above features a behind the scenes look at the standout sequence of the opening theme, in which the Black Bulls’ Captain Yami was fighting with the mysterious individual from the Eye of the Midnight Sun the Wizard King stood against just an episode before.

The reel below features a less intense sequence from the opening, but it’s still packed to the brim with detail you only notice when you look at it over and over again:

As you can see, this sequence features various members of the Black Bull Magic Knight Squad each doing their own thing (much like how they always are in the series), and each of them moves with an incredible personality.

The new opening sequence has fans hyped for the next arc in the series, Blind Date. In this arc, Asta gets involved in a major confrontation between the Eye of the Midnight Sun and the Clover Kingdom when a string of kidnappings occur in the kingdom.

If you are unfamiliar with Black Clover, the series debuted in Shonen Jump back in 2015 from creator Yuki Tabata. The since popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The story then follows the two young boys as they strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King.

Studio Pierrot‘s Black Clover adaptation premiered in Japan on October 3 and is currently slated for a hefty 51 episodes. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.