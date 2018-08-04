Yes, ‘Black Clover’ Is Pretty Popular

Like any entertainment sector, the anime industry is not above the pull of popularity. If a show is going to survive, it has to have the clout to back up its stay. Franchises like One Piece and Naruto have that built such that kind of following over the years, but new titles have their own posses.

So, yes — Black Clover is popular, and it is about time naysayers gave the anime a second go.

After all, it looks like the magical series has a rather strong following in Japan. While U.S. fans are still warming up to the title, Black Clover‘s manga and anime have done rather well at home even with its newcomer status.

Yes, it is a very popular anime in Japan. It will be the first anniversary of animation in autumn. Especially I heard that character called Yami grandmaster is popular overseas. — ∞ARIA∞ゆかり王国民∞ (@ARIAROZEN) July 27, 2018

When it comes down to it, Black Clover touts some impressive Weekly Shonen Jump stats. The magazine hosts regular rankings, and Black Clover is most often found in the top ten. In fact, overall sales for Black Clover in Japan pit it against titles like Tokyo Ghoul and Kingdom.

In fact, Black Clover was able to beat out some of the top-performing manga titles internationally in sales. According to Oricon, the manga sold 2.03 million copies between November 2017 to May 2018. That number beat out sales for The Promised Neverland, Tokyo Ghoul:re, and One-Punch Man. Kingdom and My Hero Academia beat out Black Clover with 2.5 million copies.

As for its anime, Newtype confirmed back in March that Black Clover is one of its top streamed titles. The anime came in number ten under shows like Food Wars.

With Black Clover heading into the end of its first season, its popularity is bigger than just a trophy; It acts as an indicator for whether a second season will happen. As Japanese fans show their support for Black Clover online, anticipation is growing for a brand-new season, so Studio Pierrot will hopefully deliver the goods.

If you are unfamiliar with Black Clover, the series debuted in Shonen Jump back in 2015 from creator Yuki Tabata. The since popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The story then follows the two young boys as they strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King.

Studio Pierrot‘s Black Clover adaptation premiered in Japan on October 3 and is currently slated for a hefty 51 episodes. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.