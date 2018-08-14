New ‘Black Clover’ Titles Tease Season One’s Finale

Black Clover has been on a ride since it debuted last year, and it looks like its first season is about to come to a close. The shonen may have gotten off to a rough start, but fans have since come to embrace the magical series. And, thanks to some new spoilers, fans know a bit more about its season one finale.

Recently, a set of episode titles for Black Clover went live, and they reveal a few interesting details about this season’s wind down. You know, such as the fact the show is about to shake its pacing up again.

You can check out the new titles below:

45 – The Guy Who Doesn’t Know When to Quit

46 – Awakening

47 – My Only Weapon

48 – Despair vs. Hope

For fans of Black Clover, these titles should ring a bell. After all, they are a one-to-one replica from the manga. Chapter 65 aligns with episode 45, and then starting with episode 46, chapters 68-70 will get a one-to-one adaptation.

For some fans, this slower pace may spell disaster, but there is a bit of meat in these chapters to take apart. After all, this is when Vetto makes his big stand, and the villain’s fight is one of the better ones Black Clover has shown to date.

Of course, the battle with Vetto does last beyond chapter 70 in the manga. With season one set to end at 51 episodes, there is still more room for the show to wrap up the fight. The battle reveals new details about Asta and Noelle, so Studio Pierrot will hopefully take time to spotlight their origin stories. And, if all goes well, Black Clover season two will kick off with the manga’s ‘Witches’ Forest’ arc.

If you are unfamiliar with Black Clover, the series debuted in Shonen Jump back in 2015 from creator Yuki Tabata. The since popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The story then follows the two young boys as they strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King.

Studio Pierrot‘s Black Clover adaptation premiered in Japan on October 3 and is currently slated for a hefty 51 episodes. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

