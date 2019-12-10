Black Clover Gives Yuno Major Promotion

Now that the Black Clover manga is moving onto the next threat, fans are continuing to see the fallout of the Reincarnation arc. Since that arc shook the foundations of the Clover Kingdom by pitting Magic Knight allies against one another, the battle left some of the groups missing major players. This includes the top guild, the Golden Dawn, whose Captain William Vangeance played a key role in that finale. It seems like that ended up shaking things up for the Golden Dawn as a whole, and that’s been good for Yuno apparently.

The latest chapter of the series continues to explore more of the Clover Kingdom’s status following the major timeskip, and the end of the chapter reveals that in that span Yuno has been promoted to the Vice-Captain of the Golden Dawn.

Vice Captain Yuno. The logo seems to be new, Mimosa doesn't have any logo on her robe, most likely because she didn't leave Heart while the Golden Dawn was going through this change. But that should be obvious.

Chapter 232 of the series continues to break down the new status quo following the six month timeskip Asta and the others used for training with the princess of the Heart Kingdom, and picks up from a previous chapter tease where a mage called out for “Master Yuno.” Fans were wondering what this had meant, and it’s because he’s been promoted to Vice-Captain. But there’s no confirmation of the other roles just yet.

Langris, the previous Vice-Captain, was used as one of the reincarnated Elves in the battle to save the Clover Kingdom, and it could be that he was promoted to captain following Vangeance’s absence. Then again, Vangeance could still be around and Langris was instead replaced. But with the tease that Yuno will be getting into the action to save his and Asta’s old village of Hage, we might find out how the Golden Dawn has been shaken up soon.

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015.