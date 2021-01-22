Black Clover Finally Reveals Yuno's Parents

✖

Black Clover finally revealed Yuno's parents in the newest episode of the series! The Spade Kingdom arc is now well underway, and fans have begun to see how much of a dark threat this kingdom truly is. But it wasn't always that was as the newest episode gave us a look at this kingdom's past with Yuno's back story. The cliffhanger from the previous episode revealed a major surprise when it was confirmed that Yuno was not only from the Spade Kingdom originally, but was actually the long lost prince. This also means we got a look at his parents.

Episode 160 of Black Clover gave fans a look into Yuno's origin story before being left at the Hage Village orphanage, and it was revealed that he was indeed a prince born into Spade Kingdom royalty. As previously mentioned his parents are a former king and queen of the Spade Kingdom, Lord Ciel and Lady Loyce, and they belonged to the House of Grinberryall before the Dark Triad took over. What's most important, however, is the anime actually gives us a full look at the two.

While this reveal was shown in Yuki Tabata's original manga release of the series, the anime goes one step further with the reveal by showing full looks at both of Yuno's parents. The original flashback only showed Yuno's mother in a brief glimpse, so the anime actually gives fans more of these two and their relationship with the young Yuno. Unfortunately, it's all cut short when the Dark Triad comes into power by taking over the Spade Kingdom in a bloody coup.

We don't see what happens to his parents, but considering the effort it took to get Yuno away safely, it's presumed they did not survive the attack on the Spade Kingdom. Now that Yuno knows his parents were a former king and queen, it's certainly thrown a wrench into his plans and goals for his current home in the Clover Kingdom as he's going to be torn between the two.

What did you think of this look into Yuno's origins in the Spade Kingdom? Curious to see how this plays into the future of Black Clover overall? How do you think Yuno will take this news going forward?