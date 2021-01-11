Black Clover Opening Teases Yuno's Big Spade Kingdom Fight

✖

Black Clover's newest opening is teasing Yuno's big fight for the Spade Kingdom arc! Black Clover recently debuted its first new episode of the year, and with it kicked off the anime's take on the Spade Kingdom arc from Yuki Tabata's original manga series. The first episode of this new arc introduced the main threats for the episodes to come, but one of the more intriguing teases came from the newest opening theme for the series which gives a much clearer path for the rest of the anime to take in the coming episodes.

Because while Episode 158 of the series introduces the Spade Kingdom's Dark Triad to the anime, the new opening theme for the series teases who will be squaring off with each of these devil users when the battles truly get going. For Yuno it seems that he will be taking on Zenon of the Dark Triad, who has the ability to summon a mass of bones with his magic.

What fight y'all most hype for between these 2? pic.twitter.com/9Lq9aXtSNW — King Sinbad (@KingSinbad10) January 5, 2021

Yuno is already a peculiar piece of the puzzle for the anime's take on the Spade Kingdom arc as he was the focus of a mysterious cliffhanger seemingly tying him to the Spade Kingdom itself. Making matters worse, it seems that he will be facing off against Zenon. As we've been made aware through the Dark Triad's introductory conversation, Zenon has such a control over his devil's power that he managed to conquer the Diamond Kingdom all by himself.

If he's got command of that much power, it's going to be quite the tough fight for Yuno. Considering that he was not one of the Clover Kingdom knights that worked with the Heart Kingdom during the last six months, it will be interesting to see how much he has changed in that time if at all. This fight is going to serve as an eye-opener for both sides, and it's likely going to impress when it finally makes its way to the anime.

What did you think of all the teases in Black Clover's newest opening? Where does it rank among your favorites in the series overall? Curious to see if Yuno has gotten any stronger after the timeskip?