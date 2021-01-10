Black Clover Drops Mysterious Yuno Cliffhanger

✖

Black Clover dropped a mysterious Yuno cliffhanger at the end of the newest episode! The first new episode of the year for the anime adaptation officially kicked off the much anticipated Spade Kingdom arc of the series, and with this first episode of the arc starts a whole new series of unexpected battles. Not only is Asta going to go through some changes through the next few episodes, but his rival is not far behind as he will be going through some changes of his own. This begins with a mysterious cliffhanger at the end of the newest episode.

Episode 158 of Black Clover's anime begins by giving fans an update on the Spade Kingdom deserter who had attempted to make his way through the strong magic region in a previous episode. His comrades gave their lives and last bit of their respective mana to give him the strength to get there, and it seems he's finally gotten to the Clover Kingdom in search of Yuno.

The beginning of the episode sees this mysterious man continue fighting his way through the strong magic region, and he's attacked by a wild beast. With the last of his strength, he falls into a river and the episode reunites us with him at the end as it's revealed that he actually made his way to Hage Village, where Asta and Yuno grew up.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Struggling to stand, he ends up collapsing right in front of Sister Lily. But the most intriguing part of this cliffhanger is that he utters the words "Lord Yuno." This confirms that he's come to the Clover Kingdom not to just escape from the tyranny of the Spade Kingdom's Dark Triad, but he's in search of someone who should not have had any connections with him thus far.

Making things more intriguing is Yuno's mysterious past overall as both he and Asta had been raised as orphans from the beginning. This cliffhanger seemingly ties Yuno to the Spade Kingdom in a distinct way if he's being referred to as a "Lord" and thus the next episode of the series is sure to answer all sorts of new questions popping up after this cliffhanger.

What did you think of this Yuno cliffhanger? Curious to see how Yuno will respond to a stranger from the Spade Kingdom looking for him? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!