Funimation Announces Black Friday 2019 Bundle Deals

As the second full week of November rolls to a close, shoppers come a day closer the busiest buying day of the year. Black Friday is just weeks away at this point, but fans don’t have to wait to learn what sales will be going down. Over at Funimation, the U.S. anime licenser has made their Black Friday deals public with some sweet early order items.

As you can see here, Funimation has already set one of its Black Friday deals live. Right now, the company is promoting its BundleMania special for 2019. Fans will be able to buy a slew of bundled seasons and series like Dragon Ball for a great deal.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Currently, there are 11 bundles up for sale at the moment. The titles range from One Piece to Fairy Tail and many more. You can even buy into throwback series like Yu Yu Hakusho if you’ve been dying to add the ghostly series to your collection.

You can check out the full deals here, but there are some fans will want to take advantage of. For those of you wanting to check out all of the Dragon Ball films, then Funimation has the bundle for you. The brand is selling the Dragon Ball Z – Capsule Corp. Complete Collection which includes 16 films. You can snag the bundle for just over $103 USD right now compared to its usual retail price of $314.

If you would rather catch up on My Hero Academia, this sale has just the thing. Funimation’s Hero Origin bundle includes all of seasons one and two for fans. You can pick up the package for under $90 compared to its regular price of $195. And there are other titles available such as Hellsing and Neon Genesis Evangelion.

Will you be buying in on any of these deals? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!