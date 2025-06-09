One-Punch Man Season 1 Director Teams Up Again With Madhouse for First Original Movie

From the creators and studio behind the incredibly gorgeous and breathtaking original anime Sonny Boy and the impossibly good first season of One-Punch Man comes a new feature film that was just announced, and it will be coming soon. From the plot description, poster, key staff, and the creator’s words that accompanied the announcement, this movie is going to be a must-see, as it has all the ingredients to become something special and yet another masterpiece in Shingo Natsume’s portfolio. It’s unsurprising, as when you peek under the hood to see his library of anime series and film hits, one can reasonably expect something great virtually every time, especially with acclaimed anime studio Madhouse at his side.

As confirmed by the official X (formerly Twitter) account of Madhouse studio, in a new viral post, a feature-length anime movie from Shingo Natsume, the director of Sonny Boy. The acclaimed anime director known for his transcendent isekai hit, as well as One-Punch Man Season 1, Space Dandy, Tatami Time Machine Blues, and more, will both direct and write the script of the movie, which is titled ghost. A poster of a young girl holding a glass sword, and in front of a starry background was released, as well as two stills from the movie. Everything about this movie sounds amazing thus far, and it goes without saying that the visuals and production value will be off the charts yet again.

Each person carries a hidden “ghost” in their heart—an authentic yet unspoken emotion that remains inside. In this tale, the girl Nike stands up against the absurdities of the world to safeguard the “starry sky,” representing hope and beauty. Her tranquil defiance not only showcases her profound loneliness but also her inner resilience. As she builds connections with others, the narrative softly unveils the delicate feelings she holds, intertwining her personal battle with a quiet, heroic resolve.

Shingo Natsume will serve as both the director and the scriptwriter and together with Tomohiro Suzuki, will be the original creators of the film. Natsume Ono, creator of the ACCA 13-Ku Kansatsu-Ka P.S. manga, is the original character designer, with Norifumi Gai doing the character designs for the film. These are the only known members of the core staff, and there’s no information yet on the voice actors, but from the limited information so far, the movie is in more than capable hands that will produce a great result.

Shingo Natsume revealed that for ghost, he wants to create a totally fictional story that is rooted in current-day issues and has a realistic approach to it. The plot indicates it is going to be a more personal and emotional story that tackles themes of loneliness and existentialism, using surreal visuals and animation techniques. Sonny Boy showed just how brilliant his storytelling and direction were, and the things that made that series amazing will hopefully be present in this upcoming film.