Blade of the Immortal Dub Debuts First Promo

If you're looking for an anime that isn't afraid to reveal in its bloodshed while telling a tale of heartbreak and violence, look no further than last year's Blade of the Immortal, which is finally getting an English Dub after the series premiere late last year. Following the exploits of Manji, a cursed samurai who cannot die despite what injuries befall him thanks in part to an elderly nun cursing him for his life taking rampages, the series is definitely one of the bloodied anime to be released in recent years, following the source material of the manga by doing so.

Blade of the Immortal might not be as popular as Shonen series such as My Hero Academia, Dragon Ball Super, One Piece, and others in the genre, but it has been a permanent part of the anime landscape since debuting in 1993 as a manga series created by Hiroaki Samura. With the franchise landing its first anime series in 2008, this new story is created by Liden Films and became an exclusive series for the streaming platform of Amazon Prime. On top of this, Blade of the Immortal also received a live-action film in 2017 thanks to prolific director Takashi Mike, who had no problem diving headfirst into the source material and creating a bloody tale that lived up to the source material.

A number of the English voice actors that will be bringing to life this new take on Blade the Immortal include:

Rin.....Juliet Simmons

Manji.....Andrew Love

Kagehisa.....Adam Gibbs

Kuroi.....Eric Chase

Shido.....Blake Jackson

Takayoshi.....Kyle Colby Jones

Toki.....Allison Sumrall

Yaobikuni.....Vicki Barosh

Souri.....Ty Mahany

Magatsu.....Michael Wronski

Tatsu.....Savanna Menzel

Tsuchimochi.....Benjamin McLaughlin

Hatsu.....Carli Mosier

Makie.....Christina Kelley

Makie’s Mother.....Shelley Calene-Black

Though the recent anime series came to a close at twenty-four episodes, the franchise will most likely return at some point in the future considering its longevity, but it will be interesting to see what form said return will be! Be forewarned for those looking to dive into this one, however, as Blade of the Immortal is not afraid to deliver buckets of blood when it comes to both the immortal protagonist and the never-ending string of enemies that fall beneath his blade.

What did you think of the latest anime entry for Blade of the Immortal? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime!

Via Sentai Film Works