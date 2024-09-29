Bleach Anime Teases Fall Return With 20th Anniversary Posters

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will be making its return with new episodes later this Fall, and the anime is hyping up its comeback with special new posters for the anime's 20th anniversary. It's likely going to be a big Fall for Bleach fans as Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is one of the headlining franchises making their comebacks with a new season as part of the wave of new shows hitting for the Fall 2024 anime schedule. But that's not the only big occasion fans of the series will be celebrating either as the anime has reached a major milestone.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will be premiering its third wave of new episodes later this Fall, and the anime has officially kicked off the milestone 20th anniversary of its series. First premiering on TV in Japan on October 5th, 2004, Bleach will be turning 20 when the anime starts premiering its new episodes on October 5th. To celebrate the two big occasions, Bleach is getting ready for this milestone era with some special new poster highlighting Ichigo Kurosaki, Rukia Kuchiki, and more of the series' icons with some special posters. You can check out the special Bleach 20th anniversary poster for Ichigo below and the others on the anime's official website.

(Photo: Ichigo Kurosaki poster for Bleach's 20th anniversary - Shueisha)

Where to Watch Bleach: TYBW Part 3

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 – The Conflict will begin officially airing its new episodes on October 5th in Japan, and will be streaming its episodes with Hulu soon after their initial release. This third wave of episodes will be picking up right where the anime left off last Summer as Ichigo is gearing up to face off against Yhwach and the remaining Sternritter in the Soul King's castle. There are still two more cours of episodes left to go before the new anime series comes to an end, so fans will start to finally see the beginning of the end fully adapted with this wave of episodes in particular.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War was a special celebration of the series' 15th anniversary as it was a project meant to bring the anime series back for a highly anticipated adaptation of the final arc for Tite Kubo's original manga series. It's an anime that fans have been asking to see for the decade since the original anime was cut short, and the first two cours of this new anime have helped to prove why it's been so high in demand for such a long time. But now it's time to look ahead to the future for what could be happening next.

How Is Bleach Celebrating Its 20th Anniversary?

Bleach has been teasing a "transcendent" new project now in the works as part of the 20th anniversary celebration, and it seems the start of that project has been in place with a few special posters for the anime milestone. These visuals will be seen in all sorts of merchandise and more released for the series across Japan, and these particular character posters will be seen wrapped around trains in Japan from this Sunday, September 29th to October 12th. But it's yet to be seen if there will be even bigger commemorations of the occasion.

With the Bleach anime airing new episodes this Fall as part of this 20th anniversary celebration overall, there are likely going to be even more events seen before it's all over. Now it's just a matter of waiting for the Fall to kick in and watching all of these new episodes to see what could be coming next.