Bleach to Announce Mysterious 20th Anniversary Project Soon

Bleach has been out of commission for quite some time now. The shonen manga ended in August 2016, but its legacy has been kept alive through video games and sequel manga. Now, it seems like things are shaking up for Bleach as the title is preparing a special 20th anniversary event.

Earlier today, reports went live about the Bleach event when news dropped about Anime Japan 2020. The annual event is well-known for celebrating the best of anime, and it often shares announcements on their behalf. That is why Bleach will begin its 20th anniversary celebration at the show, leaving fans more than curious about what is in store for the series.

According to the report, Anime Japan will host a presentation called Bleach 20th Anniversary Project & Tite Kubo New Work Presentation. The stage will be held on March 21, and it will bring about a new series for Kubo along with a little something-something to honor Bleach.

Of course, fans began speculating whether the surprise would be an anime revival. It’s no secret Bleach had to wrap its anime long before the manga finished. For many fans, their favorite arc was never animated as the Thousand-Year Blood War story wasn’t adapted in the anime. This special gift could do just that, but there is another big possibility floating around.

Earlier last week, anime influencer Yonkou Productions reported Kubo’s latest one-shot would be getting an anime OVA. Burn The Witch does technically connect to Bleach in a roundabout way, so the rumored OVA could be the only thing in store for fans. Right now, it seems fans would be wise to keep their hopes in line as anything could happen with Bleach, but this 20th anniversary is a great way to bring attention to the show nonetheless.

Bleach was first created by Tite Kubo for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, running from 2001 to 2016. The series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who has the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows. You can currently find the series now streaming on Hulu.