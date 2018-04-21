‘Bleach’ Live-Action Film Reveals First Look At Zabimaru

The first full trailer for the live-action Bleach film has finally released, and fans are incredibly excited about the prospect of seeing one of their favorite series through a new lens.

Along with showing off how many of the series’ characters make the jump to live-action, the first trailer reveals how Renji Abarai’s Zanpakuto, Zabimaru, looks in live-action.

The trailer features many scenes fans familiar with the first arc of the series, the Subsitute Shinigami arc, will recognize as Ichigo comes face to face with many Hollow threats. But along with these Hollows, the film also revealed what is most likely the final battle of the film, with the Grand Fisher hollow.

Renji and Byakuya appear to be involved with this battle as well, and Renji is seen using his Zabimaru against Ichigo. While the reason the two begin fighting with Ichigo is unclear as of this writing, it seems that a Zanpakuto as wild as Renji’s Zabimaru can even translate to live-action well.

With Renji’s Zabimaru now revealed, fans are wondering what other special Shinigami Zanpakuto powers will be revealed throughout the film as well. While Ichigo’s Zanpakuto is seen, fans are definitely anticipating a live-action reveal for Byakuya and Rukia’s as well.

The live-action Bleach adaptation releases July 20 in Japan, and has just released its first full trailer. The film will adapt the first arc of the series, the “Substitute Shinigami” arc. The current cast includes Sota Fukushi as Ichigo Kurosaki and Hana Sugisaki as Rukia Kuchiki is MIYAVI, who will play Byakuya Kuchiki Ryou Yoshizawa, as Uryuu Ishida, and Taichi Saotome as Renji Abarai.

For those unfamiliar with Tite Kubo‘s Bleach, the series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who had the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.

The manga was serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump from 2001 to 2016, and was collected into 74 volumes. It has been adapted into English thanks to VIZ Media, and has sold over 900 million copies in Japan. The series was adapted into an anime by Studio Pierrot from 2004 to 2012, and has four feature-length animations, rock musicals, video games, and a ton of other merchandise.

The English language broadcast premiered on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim block in 2006, and you currently find the Japanese and English language versions now streaming on Hulu.