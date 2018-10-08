Samuel L. Jackson Gives ‘Bleach’ His Seal Of Approval

Bleach has kept a low since Tite Kubo wrapped the manga a couple years back, but the supernatural series is ready to rise up once again. This summer, the franchise made a comeback thanks to its first live-action film, and the movie just got a ringing endorsement from Hollywood.

After all, when Samuel L. Jackson tells you something is good, you best believe the man.

Over on Instagram, netizens did a double-take when they saw Jackson drop a comment about Bleach. The A-lister left a note on a behind-the-scenes photo posted by Miyavi Ishihara, the actor behind Byakuya Kuchiki.

“Really enjoyed watching this,” Jackson wrote before adding several exclamatory emojis.

So, there you have it. Jackson is a fan of Bleach‘s live-action ambitions, and it is about time you gave the film a try.

If you want to check out the movie for yourself, it is currently streaming on Netflix. The film adapts the first arc of Bleach, giving a fresh new take on the ‘Substitute Shinigami’ arc. At this time, there is no official word on whether Bleach will get a sequel, but director Shinsuke Sato told ComicBook earlier this year he knows where the next film would follow up.

“In this film, you don’t get to see Soul Society, so everything that happens in this movie is set in the real world,” Sato explained.

“The Soul Society part doesn’t appear, so that’s something that I would like to explore.”

Directed by Shinsuke Sato, Bleach‘s live-action film is now available for streaming on Netflix. The film stars Sota Fukushi as Ichigo Kurosaki, Hana Sugisaki as Rukia Kuchiki, MIYAVI as Byakuya Kuchiki, Ryou Yoshizawa, as Uryuu Ishida, Taichi Saotome as Renji Abarai, Erina Mano as Orihime Inoue, Tomo Koyanagi as Chad Yasutora, Yosuke Egochi as Isshin Kurosaki, Masami Nagasawa as Masaki Kurosaki, and Seiichi Tanabe as Keisuke Urahara. You can find ComicBook.com’s review of the film here.

Bleach was first created by Tite Kubo for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, running from 2001 to 2016. The series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who has the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.