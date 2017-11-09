‘Bleach’ Animator Shares Stunning DC Comics Sketches

When it comes to shonen, Bleach remains one of the genre’s most popular entries. The series may have wrapped several years back, but new readers continue to stumble upon Ichigo Kurosaki each year and keep the story alive. Masashi Kudo may be best known to Bleach fans for his work on the anime, but the artist isn’t a one-trick pony.

As you can see below, Kudo is more than talented enough to lend a hand to DC Comics if need be.

Over on Twitter, Bleach‘s character designer has shown his fans what he can do with DC’s biggest names. The artist has inked digital and hand-drawn sketches of some of the company’s most popular girls in the past few months. Kudo’s take on Harley Quinn seems to be a favorite amongst fans, but Supergirl and Wonder Woman are not ones to overlook.

So far, Kudo has yet to do any actual work with DC Comics, but fans would be willing to see the artist tackle these legends for real. There is precedence for U.S. comic publishers to hire artists from within the anime and manga industry. Marvel Comics has done a fair bit of work with Yusuke Murata, the manga illustrator for One-Punch Man. Now, it is up to fans to make sure Kudo’s work gets noticed by DC Comics.

