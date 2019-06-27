Bleach Fan Imagines Series’ Next Generation Sequel

It has been quite some time since Bleach hit up fans with new content. Following a live-action film, Tite Kubo’s series faded into quiet syndication with fans worldwide, but they are not ready to leave the Soul Society so fast.

After all, there are plenty of fans who want more Soul Reaper action, and one went so far as to imagine their own sequel.

Taking to Reddit, an artist posted their own concept for a Bleach sequel. The series, which is aptly named The Death & The Strawberry, follows after Naruto and imagines how Bleach 2.0 might work.

Taking cues from the Boruto sequel, this fan-sequel follows the next generation of Bleach. Ichigo and Orihime’s son Kazui can be found dressed in his middle school uniform to the left. Rocking some orange hair, the boy is a dead-ringer for his father, but Kazui lets Orihime shine through with his bright smile.

To his right, fans can see another figure dressed in her own school uniform. With her red hair pulled up, the daughter of Rukia and Renji looks fierce. Ichika looks like she is ready to take down anyone who messes with her, and fans admit the pair would be an interesting one to follow.

While there are no official plans for a Bleach sequel, this concept has got fans curious. After all, the manga did set up this next generation storyline in its final chapter. The finale ended with Ichika and Kazui seemingly meeting each other for the first time despite their parents behind close friends. Both introduce themselves as Soul Reapers which shocks the other. Now, fans say they would like to follow this pair’s supernatural adventures and get an update on how their famous folks are faring.

Bleach was first created by Tite Kubo for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, running from 2001 to 2016. The series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who has the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows. It has been adapted into English thanks to VIZ Media, and has sold over 900 million copies in Japan.