Bleach’s New Anime Releases Its First Synopsis

Bleach is coming back for a new anime and has released the first synopsis to give fans an idea of what to expect! With Tite Kubo’s original manga series now celebrating 20 years since it was first published in the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, the franchise has been making a huge comeback to celebrate. This included Kubo himself returning to the manga for a brand new chapter, but also the anime adaptation is coming back next year in order to finally make good on its promise of bringing the final arc of Kubo’s series to life. So, that means Bleach‘s Thousand-Year Blood War is finally going to be animated!

With such a highly anticipated debut, Bleach took the stage at Jump Festa 2022 to give fans the best look at the new series yet with its very first trailer. Scheduled for a release in October as part of the Fall 2022 anime schedule, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will be featuring a returning cast, a mostly returning staff, and will finally be adapting some if the biggest moments from the original manga. Viz Media has officially licensed Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War for an international release outside of Japan, and with that licensing have officially revealed the first synopsis for the new project.

They officially describe the new anime as such, “Was it all just a coincidence, or was it inevitable? Ichigo Kurosaki gained the powers of a Soul Reaper through a chance encounter. As a Substitute Soul Reaper, Ichigo became caught in the turmoil of the Soul Society, a place where deceased souls gather. But with help from his friends, Ichigo overcame every challenge to become even stronger.

When new Soul Reapers and a new enemy appear in his hometown of Karakura, Ichigo jumps back into the battlefield with his Zanpakuto to help those in need. Meanwhile, the Soul Society is observing a sudden surge in the number of Hollows being destroyed in the World of the Living. They also receive separate reports of residents in the Rukon District having gone missing. Finally, the Seireitei, home of the Soul Reapers, comes under attack by a group calling themselves the Wandenreich.

Led by Yhwach, the father of all Quincies, the Wandenreich declare war against the Soul Reapers with the following message: “Five days from now, the Soul Society will be annihilated by the Wandenreich.” The history and truth kept hidden by the Soul Reapers for a thousand long years is finally brought to light. All things must come to an end—as Ichigo Kurosaki’s final battle begins!”

What do you think? Are you excited for Bleach’s anime to come back for the Thousand-Year Blood War? How did you like the first trailer? What are you most excited to see from the anime when it drops? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!