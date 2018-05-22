‘Bleach’ Reveals Its Official Instagram Page

Fans of Tite Kubo’s Bleach have been having a great year so far as the series’ first live-action movie is gearing up for its release in Japan this Summer, and it has reignited many fans’ love of the series.

After the series was given an unfortunate truncated ending in both manga and anime, fans had been feeling the sting of a lack of Bleach love. Good thing that now fans can get their daily dose of the series with Shueisha’s official Instagram page for the series.

Most likely opening for the upcoming film, the new Instagram account (which you can find at the link here) has already been updating with tons of cool official art from the manga series.

#BLEACH #2001 #2002 A post shared by BLEACH_official (@bleach_official_pr) on May 20, 2018 at 8:08am PDT

The account is making great use of Instagram’s grid layout for photo uploads by having many of the art works flowing into one another. This is especially great on mobile, where the full scope of the account can be seen. There’s also a curious number counting upwards, but following the account should reveal what the result of this is.

Although it’s not an official continuation of the series like fans want, it is a great way to celebrate the series and confirm just how popular the series is even after such a long absence. Bleach fans have a lot more to look forward to this year as the live-action Bleach adaptation releases July 20 in Japan as well.

The live-action film has just released its first full trailer, and will adapt the first arc of the series, the “Substitute Shinigami” arc. The current cast includes Sota Fukushi as Ichigo Kurosaki and Hana Sugisaki as Rukia Kuchiki is MIYAVI, who will play Byakuya Kuchiki Ryou Yoshizawa, as Uryuu Ishida, and Taichi Saotome as Renji Abarai.

For those unfamiliar with Tite Kubo‘s Bleach, the series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who had the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.

The manga was serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump from 2001 to 2016, and was collected into 74 volumes. It has been adapted into English thanks to VIZ Media, and has sold over 900 million copies in Japan. The series was adapted into an anime by Studio Pierrot from 2004 to 2012, and has four feature-length animations, rock musicals, video games, and a ton of other merchandise.

The English language broadcast premiered on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim block in 2006, and you currently find the Japanese and English language versions now streaming on Hulu.