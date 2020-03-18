Bleach: Burn the Witch’s Anime Has Been Reportedly Announced

Bleach is coming back in a big way this year, reportedly announcing a return of the main series to the medium of anime to complete the “The Thousand Year Blood War Arc”, and is bringing along the spin-off series of Bleach: Burn The Witch to life as well! The series, which was first created as a manga by Bleach creator Tite Kubo, follows a number of witches that work in the world of the Soul Society in order to take on jobs that normally pits them against supernatural threats as they take on jobs for the Soul Reapers!

Bleach’s anime and manga ended years ago, with the series putting a cap on the adventures of Ichigo Kurosaki due to a lack of fan demand. While the anime had ended before adapting each story from the manga, it seems that fans of Bleach will finally get their wishes granted as the “Thousand Year Blood War Arc” will seemingly finally be coming to animated motion. Burn The Witch was released in a manga format following the end of the main series proper, following a new group of characters that had links to Soul Society, but were very different from the characters that we had grown to know in original franchise.

Twitter User Air_News01 shared the reported confirmation that shows off the announcement that Studio Colorido will be bringing Burn The Witch to life, returning a key part of the Bleach franchise back to life via the medium of anime which had made it so popular in the first place:

Tite Kubo’s one-shot manga, “BURN THE WITCH,” has been confirmed to receive an anime adaptation (Studio Colorido) pic.twitter.com/e7FWmApnde — A.I.R (Anime Intelligence (and) Research) (@AIR_News01) March 18, 2020

Though Bleach has been outside the public eye for some time following its cancellation, it has managed to still release a number of projects that has helped the franchise prove that its far from being dead by any stretch of the imagination. With video games and a live action adaptations having been released following the conclusion of both its anime and manga, it’s clear that there is still a market to see just where the world of Soul Society heads into the future.

What do you think of the news that Burn The Witch may be coming to life this year?