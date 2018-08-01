‘Bleach’ Artist Shares Surprising Take on Rukia, Ichigo

Bleach character designer Masashi Kudo often shares cool sketches of the characters, and he went the extra mile recently be featuring quite a cool crossover between Kubo’s Bleach and Burn the Witch one-shot.

Sharing two surprising sketches to Twitter, Kudo shows off Bleach’s Ichigo and Rukia hanging out with Burn the Witch’s Noel and Spangle.

Kudo has been sharing a lot of awesome artwork with fans lately. He recently shared a new look at Captain Hitsugaya, Rukia Kuchiki in her full Bankai form, a new look at Yoruichi, and even ventured outside the world of anime by sketching up famous DC Comics villains Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy in his signature style.

As for Burn the Witch, this one-shot was recently released by Kubo, and it features quite a few ties to Bleach. Burn the Witch sits at a nice 62 pages, but there’s no guarantee that Kubo will make this his next series or even continue Bleach. Although many artists begin new series after a successful one-shot release, there are just as many that don’t follow through with the original one-shot and come up with something entirely new. So it’s best to enjoy Burn The Witch while it lasts.

For those unfamiliar with Tite Kubo‘s Bleach, the series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who had the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.

The upcoming Bleach live-action film has released a full trailer, along with two other shorter ones released at the same time. The movie adapts the first arc of the series, the “Substitute Shinigami” arc. Early reactions to the film have been positive overall, with there talk of even being a new trilogy of films adapting more of Bleach‘s material should everything work out. If this is successful, then a sequel film with the Soul Society could be on the horizon.

The confirmed cast includes Sota Fukushi as Ichigo Kurosaki and Hana Sugisaki as Rukia Kuchiki, MIYAVI as Byakuya Kuchiki, Ryou Yoshizawa, as Uryuu Ishida, Taichi Saotome as Renji Abarai, Erina Mano as Orihime Inoue, Tomo Koyanagi as Chad Yasutora, Yosuke Egochi as Isshin Kurosaki, Masami Nagasawa as Masaki Kurosaki, and Seiichi Tanabe as Keisuke Urahara.