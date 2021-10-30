Bleach Cosplay Highlights the Espada’s Tier Harribel

One awesome Bleach cosplay is highlighting the Espada’s second Number 3, Tier Harribel! As Bleach fans ready for the series’ comeback in either new manga following the start of its newest arc for its massive 20th Anniversary, or its upcoming new anime finally adapting the final arc of Tite Kubo’s original manga run, Thousand-Year Blood War, now is the best time to look back on the manga as a whole and relive some of the best moments, fights, and character introductions. Most of these moments arguably come from the massive Hueco Mundo saga and its fallout.

When fans think fondly back on the series’ best moments and look ahead to what could be coming to the anime franchise, some of the stronger characters are starting to stand out. This includes not only some of the characters who stick out thanks to their actual physical strength, and those who stand out because of their overall cool factor from series creator Tite Kubo’s character design. This was especially true for the ranks of the Espada, and now artist @katsu.ucosplay has brought Tier Harribel’s coolness to life through some awesome cosplay on Instagram! Check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Luckily, fans will actually get to see Harribel and some of the remaining Espada make their grand comeback when the franchise branches out with its new anime and manga soon. The anime had been announced to continue from where the original adaptation had ended by finally adapting the Thousand-Year Blood War arc, but unfortunately has yet to confirm when we can actually expect to see these new episodes just yet. Reports have noted how progress on the new anime seems to be moving in a positive direction, but it’s still hard to gauge a release window just yet.

As for the manga, it’s continuation has been even more of a surprise. First announced as a special one-shot manga crafted by Kubo for the series’ 20th Anniversary, it was soon revealed within its pages that Kubo not only desires to continue the series further but has an entirely new arc and concept in mind for this next phase of the series. The manga’s continuation has been shrouded under even more mystery, however. But what do you think?

How do you feel about Bleach making an anime and manga comeback? Which characters do you want to see in action again? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!