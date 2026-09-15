Bleach Teases Mystery Event Coming After Anime’s Finale

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is unfortunately making fans wait a bit longer for its final episodes, but the franchise has announced a mystery event is coming after to celebrate the grand finale. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity kicked off its run this Summer with the final season of episodes adapting Tite Kubo’s original Bleach manga, and with it fans have gotten to see some of the biggest moments finally coming to life after all these years. But it seems like the franchise might not be fully done with it all yet.

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Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has announced a mysterious stage event coming in 2027, long after the anime’s finale (even including the recent hiatus), and will be making an announcement about what to expect from it on September 19th following the rebroadcast of one of the final season’s episodes. So it won’t be too much longer until we find out what this mysterious event is going to be, and what it means for Bleach’s future after the grand finale.

What Does Bleach Have Planned After the Anime’s Finale?

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Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity has announced it’s going to be taking a month long hiatus following the release of Episode 48, and the final two episodes of the anime will be coming later this October. Viz Media has confirmed that Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity Episode 49 will be making its debut with Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ on October 19th at 8:30AMPT, and then it will be followed by Episode 50 releasing on October 26th at 8:30AM PT. But even with the end of the anime, fans are hoping for more.

Bleach creator Tite Kubo has been very closely involved with the production for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War‘s four season run, and that has resulted in the anime being the most complete version of the story yet. There have been twists and turns that surprised even the most expert fans of the original manga, and there’s a hope that this will also mean a much bigger finale than seen in that original story too. But as fans of the manga also know by now, there’s even more of Bleach’s story that can be potentially adapted in the future too.

Is Bleach’s Hell Arc Going to Get an Anime?

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As part of the celebration of the 20th anniversary of Bleach’s original Shonen Jump debut, Kubo returned to the franchise a few years ago with a brand new one-shot story taking place after the events of the original series. It not only revealed more of Ichigo’s life in the future, but then ended with a full tease that another major arc involving a brand new region, Hell, was on the horizon. But it’s been several years since that one-shot, and there’s yet to be any potential sign of a continuation yet. That doesn’t mean a potential anime is off the table.

Bleach might not have anything to announce as explosive as that with this mystery event coming next year, but it’s certainly something to keep an eye on. Franchises often celebrate their stories with exclusive art exhibitions and more in Japan, and that just might be the case here. But with Kubo continuing the original story himself, there’s always a chance that the anime could continue with something new someday.