Final ‘Bleach’ Volume Gets U.S. Release Date

For those keeping track, it has been about two years since Bleach ended. Now, the manga is ready to round out its U.S. debut, and readers are ready to add the special volume to their collection.

So, if you haven’t gotten yourself a Viz Media savings pocket, it is time to fill that hold up.

According to the publisher, the final volume of Bleach will be officially released in the U.S. this fall. To be specific, the book will go live on October 2, 2018. You can pre-order the book with Viz Media for just $10 USD, and other sites like Amazon and Barnes & Noble are taking the early orders too.

Viz describes Bleach Volume 74 as such:

“The final battle against Yhwach gets under way as Ichigo and his allies reach the Quincy King’s throne room. Can Ichigo put an end to the thousand-year war between the Soul Reapers and Quincies? The emotional conclusion of Bleach is here!”

For those unfamiliar with Tite Kubo‘s Bleach, the series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who had the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.

The manga was serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump from 2001 to 2016, and was collected into 74 volumes. It has been adapted into English thanks to VIZ Media, and has sold over 900 million copies in Japan. The series was adapted into an anime by Studio Pierrot from 2004 to 2012, and has four feature-length animations, rock musicals, video games, and a ton of other merchandise. The English language broadcast premiered on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim block in 2006, and you currently find the Japanese and English language versions now streaming on Hulu.

