‘Bleach’ Reveals Life-Sized Ichigo Collectible Bust

Despite coming to a truncated end in both manga and anime, Tite Kubo’s Bleach is still one of the most popular action franchises. The series’ popularity is largely due to the Kubo’s slick character designs, and that’s especially true of the main character Ichigo Kurosaki. Ichigo’s design translates well into anime, and it seems that it translates well into huge collectible statues as well.

The series will soon be getting a huge Ichigo Kurosaki statue bust reflecting his look during the Soul Society arc as he rescued Rukia from her execution. Check out a teaser for it below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Crafted by Tsume-Art, who spent 500 hours to sculpt the piece and nine months of planning overall, this Ichigo Kurosaki bust stands at 80 centimeters (31 inches) tall. It weights 30 kilograms (66 pounds) and according to Tsume-Art’s listing is composed of materials such as “polyresin, PU, PVC, ABS, magnets, [and] fibreglass.”

Unfortunately for interested fans, pre-orders for the statue have currently sold out. Scheduled for a release in 2020, the bust ran interested fans 1399 pounds (about $1829 USD). You can find more information at the listing here, and see more of the bust’s concept from different angles.

Bleach was first created by Tite Kubo for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, running from 2001 to 2016. The series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who has the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.

It has been adapted into English thanks to VIZ Media, and has sold over 900 million copies in Japan. The series was later adapted into an anime by Studio Pierrot from 2004 to 2012, and has four feature-length animations, rock musicals, video games, and a ton of other merchandise. You can currently find the series now streaming on Hulu. There’s also a live-action adaptation on Netflix. You can find ComicBook.com’s review of the film here.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Star Wars: Episode IX , Avengers: Endgame opening early and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!