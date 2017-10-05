‘Bleach’: The First Kenpachi Isn’t Who You’d Expect

If there’s one person Bleach fans know not to mess with, it is Kenpachi Zaraki. The man is a formidable Soul Reaper who values bloodshed more than he does propriety, but the captain was not the first to bear the title Kenpachi.

In reality, that honor belongs to the first captain of Squad 11, Unohana. No, really.

Bleach fans may be surprised to hear that Unohana was known as the first Kenpachi thanks to her docile appearance, but the 4th Division captain isn’t as innocent as fans think. The final arc of Bleach‘s manga made the startling revelation about Unohana’s past, and fans are still reeling over the bombshell.

According to Bleach, Unohana was know as one of the Soul Society’s most wretched, diabolical criminals to exist. She was only drafted into the Soul Reaper court guard after Captain Yamamoto threatened her into submission. The pair helped create the Gotei 13, and Unohana laid the foundations for the 11th Division and all its brutality. As the sect’s first captain, Unohana created the name Kenpachi for herself, and she ruled over her command with an iron fist.

During one of Unohana’s outings with the 11th Division, she encountered the man who would become Kenpachi Zaraki. The pair met one another when Unohana went looking for a fight, and Zaraki helped the captain enjoy fighting again since he was able to wound her. Unohaha and Zaraki fought in a vicious duel, one which left a ghastly scar on Unohana’s chest. The captain ultimately won the battle, but the 11th Division captain knew that Zaraki would become stronger than her and better suited to run her guard.

After Unohana’s run-in with Zaraki, she exchanged her lead to look over the 5th Division. By the time fans met Unohana, she had settled into role as a healer. However, the Soul Reaper’s bloodlust never did leave her fully. By the end of Bleach, fans watched as Unohana and Zaraki engaged in a final battle under the orders. The final fight saw Kenpachi kill Unohana with a devastating blow, and the long-standing captain was glad to see Zaraki lived up to the expectations she set upon him centuries ago.