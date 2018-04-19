‘Bleach’ Live-Action Film Shares New Theatrical Posters

Bleach may have ended its anime and manga runs, but that doesn’t mean the series is finished for good. In just a few months, the franchise will make a comeback on the big screen with its first live-action venture. Now, fans can get a new look at the movie thanks to some posters, and the promos show off two rather familiar Soul Reapers.

Man, isn’t it good to see Ichigo Kurosaki and Rukia Kuchiki back together?

Today, Warner Bros. Japan dropped a ton of information about Bleach on fans. Not only did the film’s first full trailer drop, but Bleach also released two theatrical posters for the movie. The key visuals, which can be seen below, highlight the dual natures of its de facto leads.

As you can see, the left poster is framed as a light one while the right is much darker. The bright poster shows Ichigo in his Soul Reaper uniform as he wields his massive Zanpakuto. To his side, fans can see Rukia as the Soul Reaper is dressed in the school uniform she takes up after becoming stranded in the human world.

The second poster switches its tone as it trades in a bright aesthetic for a dark one. The shadowed look puts Rukia in her Soul Reaper uniform while Ichigo slouches in his school outfit. In the back of both posters, fans can see a massive Hollow lumbering over the pair. However, the creature will surely wish it never stepped to Ichigo once it gets on the wrong side of the hero’s blade.

Not caught up on Bleach? This is what you need to know. It focuses on Ichigo Kurosaki, who had the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.

The manga was serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump from 2001 to 2016, and was collected into 74 volumes. It has been adapted into English thanks to VIZ Media, and has sold over 900 million copies in Japan. The series was adapted into an anime by Studio Pierrot from 2004 to 2012, and has four feature-length animations, rock musicals, video games, and a ton of other merchandise.

