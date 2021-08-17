Bleach Revives a Shocking Espada in New Chapter

✖

Bleach revived a shocking member of the Espada with the newest chapter in the series! To celebrate the series' 20th Anniversary of first being published in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, original series creator Tite Kubo returned to the franchise for the first time in years for a jam-packed new chapter that picked up right where the original series ended. This new chapter re-introduced fans to Ichigo Kurosaki and the other fan favorites, but surprisingly also laid the groundwork for new stories in the series to come with a whole new realm of threats coming as part of a brand new arc.

This new realm of threats means that Ichigo and the other Soul Reapers will literally be dealing with the denizens of Hell as it's starting to overflow and shift following all of the fights in the original series, and kicking off this wave of new battles was the revival of Szayelaporro Granz, the former 8th Espada and current Gallows of Hell.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Bleach's new one-shot chapter introduced a mysterious ceremony known as the Konso Reisei that was needed in order to deal with the excess power from fallen Captains that could not be absorded back into the Soul Society world. As it turns out, this ceremony was directly connected to Hell and the revived Szayelaporro was able to escape from Hell into the real world as a result of some of the more recent Soul Reaper Captain deaths and defeat of Yhwach.

Szayelaporro reveals that Hell's actually been quite good to him. Not only does he sit at the gates of it, but the realm has also allowed him to cast off his Hollow Yoke from his flesh body (leaving a huge circle floating behind him). The more he suffers, the stronger he seems to get and his new abilities also seemingly have made him clairvoyant as he quickly figures out that Renji has a daughter. But with this tease comes an ominous threat for the future.

The Espada quickly makes it clear that he's not alone. In Hell with him are the fallen Captains like Yamamoto and more, and that also probably includes any killed being with a high enough Spirit Class like the other defeated Espada. If Hell is truly finally cracking open and potentially bringing back all of the killed foes and allies of the past with vengeful new personalities, this is probably the biggest threats Ichigo and the others will ever face.

The Espada quickly makes it clear that he's not alone. In Hell with him are the fallen Captains like Yamamoto and more, and that also probably includes any killed being with a high enough Spirit Class like the other defeated Espada. If Hell is truly finally cracking open and potentially bringing back all of the killed foes and allies of the past with vengeful new personalities, this is probably the biggest threats Ichigo and the others will ever face.