Bleach Finally Breaks Down its Power Level Ranking System

Bleach finally broke down its ranking system for power levels with its special one-shot chapter! To celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the series' original debut in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, original series creator Tite Kubo returned to the series for a jam packed new chapter of over 70 pages in length. This new chapter picked up from where the original series ended and revealed an adult Ichigo alongside an updated Soul Society. With this update came some major lore expansions for the series, including a better definition of how power levels work in this franchise in the first place.

Bleach hasn't been the most concretely defined in terms of its power and levels of strength among each fighter, and while our biggest hint to this before had been a Soul Reaper's rank within the 13 Court Guard Companies, this new chapter revealed an older way to measure these powers and spiritual pressure with something known as "Spirit Class." This will become much more important as the series heads into its next wave of fights.

(Photo: Shueisha)

As Captain-Commander Shunsui Kyoraku explains in the new chapter, an old wives' tale has been told through the Soul Society about something known as "Spirit Class." He notes that it had been solely used by Aristocrats in the past as a scale used to measure the density of the spiritual pressure within Reishi. The way it broke down was that a standard member of the company would be in the 20th Class, and it would rise up from there with Assistant Captains being in the range of Fourth or Fifth Class.

Captains would be greater than Third Class, and their Reishi had to be dealt with in a different way as it would be too dense to simply be absorbed back into Soul Society's soil, and could never actually be absorbed at all. This meant all of these stronger powers had to go somewhere else, and this is what kicks off the whole new wave of threats. But the important piece here is that this scale for spiritual pressure seems to be more of a danger scale than not.

Marking a fighter above a certain class means that it was known that their power could never rightfully return to the ecosystem, and it ties back into the political hierarchies we had become aware of from the original series. Rather than power level rankings being used for each Soul Reaper to distinguish themselves from one another, it was instead used as something to keep an eye on lest they become a problem later...a problem we're finally seeing explode with this new arc.

