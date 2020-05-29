Bleach Goes on Sale Under Viz Media for Limited Time

✖

With the anime series of Bleach looking to make a big return with new television shows covering Bleach: The Thousand Year Blood War Arc and the spin-off series of Bleach: Burn The Witch, Viz Media is announcing a limited time sale that will let you buy some of the manga volumes digitally for a low price! With the popular franchise having ended both its anime and manga years ago, fans have been waiting for a proper return to the world of the Soul Society for some time and that return is definitely assured with the upcoming anime installments!

Bleach first began with its manga arriving in 2001, later being given an animated series that was created by the same studio that brought Naruto to life in Studio Pierrot. Running for 366 episodes, the series didn't manage to properly conclude all the events of the manga as declining interest from fans caused the franchise to pull the plug in both the anime and the manga. As the old saying goes however, "absence makes the heart grow fonder" and anime fans were clamoring for a return to the adventure of Ichigo Kurosaki and his supernatural friends that clashed their swords against Hollows and other enemies! While these upcoming series might not be the sequel to the franchise that some fans are clamoring for, this is definitely a welcome addition for fans of the series!

Viz Media shared the details of their digital sale for past manga volumes of Bleach, allowing fans to pick up volumes for around $4.99 USD each for a limited time, with the sale ending at the end of this month on May 31st, so fans might want to act quick if they want to pick up these installments:

The Bleach manga series is on sale now! Shop now and get digital volumes for $4.99 each. Sale ends 5/31. Shop: https://t.co/abghbslQlp pic.twitter.com/q9EnsnNHzB — VIZ (@VIZMedia) May 27, 2020

The manga itself ran for 74 volumes so there is definitely a lot of material for fans to revisit, or read for the first time, if they are looking to dive into the Bleach franchise once again. Though a release date has yet to be revealed for the two upcoming anime series within the universe of the Soul Society, the excitement for Bleach's return certainly can't be denied all the same.

What do you think of this sale from Viz Media that lets fans dive back into the world of Bleach? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Soul Society!

