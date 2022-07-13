Bleach Producer Shares Update on the New Anime's Production Status

Bleach has kept fans on edge for years now, but at last, the series' comeback is on the horizon. The hit anime is slated to return this fall under Pierrot and adapt its manga's final arc. With Tite Kubo at hand, the anime has big shoes to fill as fans are more desperate than ever to reunite with Ichigo Kurosaki. And now, some of the staff behind Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War are opening up about its production status.

The conversation comes from Viz Media as the publisher was able to speak with director Tomohisa Taguchi and producer Yoshihiro Tominaga about their big project. It was there the pair were asked how the new series is doing behind the scenes. And as most fans guessed, Bleach is a bit behind but for one very good reason.

"To quote a famous animation director, of course – were falling behind schedule [but add] a LOL to the end. Jokes aside, we're behind due to our efforts to up the quality of the show, but it will be finished. I hope everyone can sit tight a bit longer. Don't worry, director Taguchi will take care of the rest," Tominaga shared.

"This tends to happen. Everyone involved wants to create a good show! I believe the schedule is being pushed out for a good reason. That's where we're at right now. We're all working with high hopes. So yes, we are running behind, but we will be sure to deliver."

After watching these executives share their love for Bleach, it is clear they have the anime's best interest in heart, and that is music to fans' ears. Right now, the show is slated to return to televisions this fall, so anime lovers can look forward to a stack season come October. And most importantly, it won't be much longer before they are reunited with Ichigo and his legendary BANKAI!