New Bleach Arcs Go Live on Netflix

2020 has proven to be a big year for the Shonen anime of Bleach, with an announcement that the series will return with an anime adaptation of the "Thousand Year Blood War" arc and a spinoff story dubbed "Bleach: Burn the Witch", but the Shinigami franchise isn't stopping here as brand new seasons have dropped on the streaming service of Netflix! Seasons 4 and 5, which feature Ichigo testing his Shinigami powers within the confines of the "Bount Arc", is an original story created for the anime itself by Studio Pierrot and was received originally to mixed reviews!

Bleach concluded its original anime run years ago, having waned in popularity and not being able to adapt all of the story lines from the manga. The franchise, in its hey day, was easily one of the most popular anime franchises around, but thanks in part to waning interest and a reliance on "filler", many fans decided to abandon the series and the decision was eventually made to close up shop. With the franchise finally announcing its return, this is the perfect time to revisit the series if you've seen it already via Netflix or see these story arcs in the fourth and fifth seasons for the first time!

Reddit User Hyogurt had noticed that the fourth and fifth seasons of the Bleach franchise had been added to Netflix and took to social media in order to share the news with other users for those who were looking to once again dive into the adventures of Ichigo Kurosaki and the Soul Society:

Netflix hasn't just had the first three seasons of Bleach on its streaming service, it also holds the live action feature length film of the series that manages to do justice to the world of the Soul Society with some killer action sequences and great special effects to bring Hollows to life. With Netflix creating their own original anime and recently announcing that the first arcs of One Piece will be arriving onto its service during the summer of this year, they're definitely making moves to set themselves apart in the world of anime streaming services!

Will you be watching the newly released seasons of Bleach on Netflix? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Soul Society!

