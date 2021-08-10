✖

Bleach is back for a new run, and it seems there is more to the manga's comeback than we were told. A brand-new chapter of Bleach went live this week, and it ended with the start of a terrifying new arc. But before things ended, fans were given a full breakdown of one fighter's hellish power.

The whole thing came to light in the first few pages of Bleach's one-shot. Fans watched as Kazui Kurosaki snuck out of his home without his mom or dad noticing. Orihime was quick to leave his son alone after seeing he was asleep, and Ichigo didn't appear to be at home. So like his dad, Kazui decided to go on an adventure.

BLEACH SPOILERS KAZUI OPENED UP THE GATES OF HELL pic.twitter.com/YUeeSiaV4H — Sea || Atau pretty boy (@seaiorno) August 6, 2021

Fans already knew the boy could wield Soul Reaper powers, but everything from that point on is fuzzy. Bleach didn't get to explore Kazui much before it ended in 2016, so this one-shot was a big wake-up call. After all, it turns out Kazui is powerful, and he is able to open portals to Hell out of nowhere.

And yes, you did read that right. Ichigo's son is powerful enough to show him up one day, and Kazui can visit Hell whenever he wants as such.

The Bleach chapter makes it clear that Kazui has opened such a portal before, and it goes without saying such a feat is wild. Opening a Garganta of any type is difficult, and it is often reserved for the strongest fighters like the Espada or Soul Reaper captains. Even then, it takes quite a bit of time to open a portal, but Kazui opens his portal to hell with a simple clap.

It goes without saying that Kazui is going to be wildly strong given his bloodline, but no one expected the boy to have this kind of power. Now, Bleach fans are left to wonder how Kazui discovered his ability. And even more importantly, they need to know what the boy has been doing visiting Hell so often...

What do you think of Kazui's impressive power? Do you think the boy is in trouble these days...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.