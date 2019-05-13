Bleach Artist Shares Eye-Popping Orihime Art

Tite Kubo’s Bleach has some of the most well-received character designs of any action manga and anime series, and this is part of the reason why the series is so fondly remembered by fans years after the series originally came to an end. But one of the most notable elements of the series’ anime adaptation is that it was brought to an unceremonious end before the adapting the final arc.

This has been a big point of contention for fans simply because many of the series’ fan-favorite designs debuted in this final arc, and that’s especially true of Orihime Inoue’s final look. Thankfully this has been recreated by the anime’s character designer Masashi Kudo, and you can check out a particularly spicy sketch of his below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Masashi Kudo has been pretty popular with fans as of late as the character designer has been sharing all sorts of new illustrations of the fan-favorite Bleach characters such as Harribel, Rangiku, Yoruichi, and many more. But this is a particularly heightened depiction of Orihime that highlights certain elements of the character’s design. But this was the outfit Orihime debuted during the final phase of the Thousand Year Blood War arc.

Orihime was more subtle about these elements, but as the series progressed and she grew closer to Ichigo, her outfit began to reflect her more bold actions. Ichigo’s reaction to this was pretty hilarious in the series as well. But that’s something fans would love to see get the anime treatment some day.

Bleach was first created by Tite Kubo for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, running from 2001 to 2016. The series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who has the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.

It has been adapted into English thanks to VIZ Media, and has sold over 900 million copies in Japan. The series was later adapted into an anime by Studio Pierrot from 2004 to 2012, and has four feature-length animations, rock musicals, video games, and a ton of other merchandise. You can currently find the series now streaming on Hulu. There’s also a live-action adaptation on Netflix. You can find ComicBook.com’s review of the film here.

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s episode, we talk about how playing too much Pokemon changes our brains as kids, the new Pokemon Unbroken Bonds Trading Card Game set, Detective Pikachu coming to Pokemon GO!, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!