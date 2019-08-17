Popular Cosplay Brings Bleach’s Soifon To Life

When Bleach first began, we were introduced to Ichigo Kurosaki, The Shinigami Rukia, and a gaggle of Ichigo’s friends on earth. As Kurosaki fought against a number of Hollows, spiritual beings that looked to prey on human souls, his adventures took him into direct conflict with the Soul Society and the character list of Bleach was opened up to an insane amount. With the Soul Society harboring dozens of members, Ichigo was forced to square off against the otherworldly organization in order to save the kidnapped Rukia and one of the more popular members of the group was Soi Fon, a “young” Soul Reaper who has been brought to life with this new popular cosplay.

Twitter User Ichichiha shared her cosplay that brings the younger member of Soul Society to life with this amazing Soi Fon cosplay:

Fon originally was one of the Soul Society members to be told of Ichigo’s attempt to save Rukia in their world, putting her into direct conflict with Kurosaki’s feline companion Yoruichi. The former cat turned out to actually be a “human” herself, changing into her original form to square off against Soi. Soi Fon has a unique sword in which she is able to create a “stinger” one her finger that can deliver a powerful poison. This evolves with her “bankai” to essentially create a “stinger missile” that she can fire at an opponent if she deems necessary.

With Bleach having ended in both anime and manga format, we’ll have to see if Soi manages to make another appearance in a different medium such as the novels or if she is lost to “anime limbo”.

Bleach was first created by Tite Kubo for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, running from 2001 to 2016. The series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who has the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.

It has been adapted into English thanks to VIZ Media, and has sold over 900 million copies in Japan. The series was later adapted into an anime by Studio Pierrot from 2004 to 2012, and has four feature-length animations, rock musicals, video games, and a ton of other merchandise. You can currently find the series now streaming on Hulu. There’s also a live-action adaptation on Netflix.