How to Watch Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Dub

At last, the moment Bleach fans have been waiting for is here. This fall welcomed back Ichigo to the small screen, and it has never felt better seeing the Soul Reaper. We are now several episodes deep into Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, and fans have been waiting for its English dub to launch. So if you want to know how to tune in, we got you covered!

The dub for Bleach's new anime will drop on November 4th at 12:00 pm PST / 9:00 am EST. You will be able to watch episode one on Hulu exclusively in the United States. As for its cast, Johnny Yong Bosch reprises his role as Ichigo while Michelle Ruff brings Rukia back to life. Derek Stephen Prince can be heard as Uryu while others like Stephanie Sheh as Orihime, Wally Winger as Renji, and Alain Mesa as Chad round out the dub cast.

What You Need to Know About Bleach's New Anime

For those unfamiliar with this new anime, Bleach made its debut at the start of October 2022 after years of teasing. The show marks Ichigo Kurosaki's return to the small screen after a decade in wait. His original anime debuted in October 2004 and ran for eight years before wrapping. The show was canceled before creator Tite Kubo finished Bleach's manga, so the story's final saga was never adapted. Now, that slight is being addressed, and Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has been met with high praise since launching under Studio Pierrot.

READ MORE: Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Shares Episode 5 Stills

Want to know more about Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War? You can read up on its official synopsis below thanks to Viz Media: "Ichigo Kurosaki gained the powers of a Soul Reaper through a chance encounter. As a Substitute Soul Reaper, Ichigo became caught in the turmoil of the Soul Society, a place where deceased souls gather. But with help from his friends, Ichigo overcame every challenge to become even stronger.

When new Soul Reapers and a new enemy appear in his hometown of Karakura, Ichigo jumps back into the battlefield with his Zanpakuto to help those in need. Meanwhile, the Soul Society is observing a sudden surge in the number of Hollows being destroyed in the World of the Living. They also receive separate reports of residents in the Rukon District having gone missing. Finally, the Seireitei, home of the Soul Reapers, comes under attack by a group calling themselves the Wandenreich."

Will you be tuning into Bleach's dub? What do you think of the anime's new series so far? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.