Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Digs Into The Quincys’ Origin With Its New Preview

Bleach’s Thousand-Year Blood War is preparing to end its third cours, bringing one of the fall anime season’s biggest comebacks to a close. Since Yhwach has inherited the power of the Soul King and now has the ability to change all of reality, the Soul Society has quite the hill to climb with only one final batch of episodes remaining. Luckily, there are still some big moments to come before this current run of installments ends and Bleach has shared a new preview that teases a story focusing on one of the biggest Quincies. The Blood War certainly has continued to live up to its name in recent episodes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the Thousand-Year Blood War’s third cours, we’ve witnessed some amazing fights thanks to the tag-team of Studio Pierrot and creator Tite Kubo. On the creepier side of the equation, anime fans witnessed Mayuri taking on the Left Hand of the Soul King, losing one of his strongest creations but scoring a victory in one of the most unsettling fights of the shonen series. Bleach fans also witnessed Shinsui Kyoraku, the de facto new head of the Shinigami, took down a big member of the Sternritter thanks to unveiling his ultra-powerful Bankai. With Yamamoto brought down by Yhwach, Kyoraku has been doing his best to lead the Soul Reapers to glory.

[RELATED: Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Reveals Finale Release Date (With a Special Surprise)]

Pierrot

A Blood War Origin Story

While the Wandenreich first hit the Soul Society as a united force, not every member of this villainous collective was thrilled with how their leader treated them. Bazz-B for example, known as “The Heat,” found himself losing a lot of his strength thanks to his fearless leader taking back the power lent to his underlings. Clearly not caring if his followers lived or died, Bazz has been more than happy to lend his strength to the Soul Society to get some well-deserved revenge against Yhwach.

Episode 38 of the Thousand-Year Blood War, titled “Friend,” shared the following description to get fans hyped for this trip to the past, “As the battle between Shinigami and Quincy intensifies in various places, Bazz-B appears before Hashvald in the True World Castle. And so the battle between the two begins. They met as “Buzz” and “Hugo,” and continued honing their powers with the goal of becoming the “strongest Quincy.” When and where did their paths diverge? As their gazes meet, what is reflected in each other’s eyes?”

How Will Bleach Continue?

When the Blood War ends with its upcoming fourth cours, many Shinigami fans have wondered if the anime adaptation will continue. Unfortunately, the original manga’s final major arc was the fight against Yhwach and his crew. On a more positive note, Tite Kubo did return in recent years to create a special one-shot that highlighted Ichigo and his friends years after the fight against the Sternritter. While the manga artist hasn’t confirmed if he will return to the series to forge new storylines, the Blood War’s anime adaptation has made it the perfect time to tell new stories in the world of the Soul Society.

Want to see what the future looks like in the world of Bleach? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on the Blood War and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.